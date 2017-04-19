Country’s Most Beautiful? “People” picks Carrie Underwood

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’re judging by the latest issue of People magazine, Carrie Underwood may very well be the most beautiful woman in country music.

While Julia Roberts claims the overall Most Beautiful title for the fifth time, Carrie shows up as one of the magazine’s Fabulous Faces of 2017, alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Alicia Keys and Selena Gomez.

People editor Jess Cagle says Carrie was an easy pick. “She looks great, she’s incredibly popular…” he tells ABC Radio. “She just seems so nice and so down-to-earth.”

“There’s something about those stars who became famous on American Idol,” Cagle adds, “that you feel this kind of ownership of them… You feel like you were there from the very beginning. You’ve seen them evolve, you saw the real person they are, so they can’t change too much. They can’t go too Hollywood, because we were there. We knew you when, Carrie Underwood!” he laughs.

Kelsea Ballerini also makes People’s “Every Age” list, which runs down 40 stars who “set the standard for modern beauty.” Keith Urban’s bride, 49-year-old Nicole Kidman, makes the ranking, as well as Nashville’s former Rayna Jaymes, 50-year-old Connie Britton.

