Cracker Barrel is ready to rock CMA Fest with free shows at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

Country Music Association

For the second year in a row, Cracker Barrel will sponsor the free Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Fest in downtown Nashville

The nightly entertainment on the Riverfront in Music City kicks off Thursday, June 7, with Broken Bow artists Chase Bryant, Craig Campbell, Lindsay Ell, Chase Rice, Runaway June, and Granger Smith taking the stage.

On Friday, Lee Brice headlines, with Clare Dunn, Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae, and Drake White joining him. Warner Nashville acts Cale Dodds, Morgan Evans, Michael Ray, Tegan Marie and Cole Swindell entertain on Saturday.

“I look forward to playing CMA Fest all year because it’s our chance to say thank you to the ones who got us here — the fans,” Cole says. “Fans literally travel from all over the world to enjoy country music during this week and headlining a show at the Ascend Amphitheater with Music City as a backdrop and getting to share that with them sums up what this week is all about to me.”

You can win a VIP trip to CMA Fest including airfare, hotel and tickets courtesy of Cracker Barrel as well. Go to RockWithUs2018.com before May 14 to enter.

Look for a barrage of rocking chairs to once again overtake downtown Nashville this year. For every photo shared on social media with the hashtag #CBMusic, Cracker Barrel will donate $1 to the CMA Foundation, up to $15,000.

