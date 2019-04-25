Crash My NFL Party: Luke Bryan raises more than $100,000 for charity before the 2019 draft

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Wednesday night in Nashville, Luke Bryan kicked off the 2019 NFL Draft with a pre-party that raised $120,000 for charities in Music City.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit joined Luke for the fundraiser at his 32 Bridge Food + Drink honky tonk. The establishment’s right in the heart of the NFL action, in the section of Nashville known as Lower Broadway. In addition to a question-and-answer session with the two stars, Luke also delivered a surprise performance.

In the end, four Nashville causes — the Predators Foundation, Tennessee Golf Foundation, Titans Foundation, and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt — each walked away with $30,000 apiece.

Tonight, Luke and Herbstreit join Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts for the first night of ABC’s prime time draft coverage, live from Music City.

The 2019 NFL Draft on ABC starts at 8 p.m. ET and also includes ESPN’s Rece Davis and the College GameDay crew.

