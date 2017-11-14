“Crash My Party” anytime: Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris and Brett Young take Luke Bryan up on the offer

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan is upping the ante when it comes to star power at the 2018 edition of his yearly Crash My Playa getaway vacation. Now Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris, and Brett Young will be joining the lineup of the annual gathering in the Caribbean, along with previously-announced headliners Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt.

Dustin’s played the event before, but this will be Maren and Brett’s first time.

“I’ll never say no to performing with Luke,” Brett says. “I had such a good time on the road with him earlier this year so I can only assume we’ll have even more fun in Riviera Maya. As a California native, I’ll always jump at the chance to get to a beach. Can’t wait to see the fans in Mexico!”

Even Luke himself is pretty impressed with the talent who’ll play the nightly concerts from January 17-20 next year.

“I can’t believe this lineup!” the “Light It Up” hitmaker says. “These artists are gonna bring it and I can’t wait to get there myself.”

In its three previous years, Crash My Playa has sold out every time. You can find out more at CrashMyPlaya.com.

