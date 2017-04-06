Creepin’: Eric Church discovers his double backstage at Staples Center in LA

Business Wire

Eric Church is the latest in a long line of country stars to come face-to-face with their doubles, thanks to the opening of the new Madame Tussauds in Nashville.

The “Kill a Word” singer met his lookalike wax figure backstage at his recent sold-out show at L.A.’s Staples Center.

“I’ve seen figures before so I knew it would be realistic but the details are unbelievable, even the veins match,” Eric observed. “To see yourself like that is crazy — I’m speechless.”

Eric’s wax figure will take its place alongside remarkable likenesses of Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more, when Madam Tussauds Nashville opens at Opry Mills on April 14.

