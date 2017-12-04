CRS 2018 New Faces Show lineup announced

ABC/Image Group LA

The Country Radio Seminar has revealed its lineup for the annual New Faces Show Monday, and it’s an impressive one. Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Midland, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have been named CRS New Faces for 2018.

The annual showcase will be held Feb. 7 at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Nashville and will close out the three-day seminar, which aims to educate and promote ideas and business practices in the country music industry. It’s sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Hospital and will include performances by each of the five artists.

Each year, the talent for the concert is voted on by eligible radio station employees. CRS 2018 will be held Feb 5-7 at Nashville’s Omni Hotel.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...