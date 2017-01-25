Daddy Lessons: Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Welcomes Asher James

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is now on diaper duty! His fiancée, Hannah Billingsley, gave birth to the couple’s first child on Tuesday: a little boy they named Asher James.

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child,” Shay shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the new family with their little one.

“I will never be the same,” he added. “Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve.”

Shay announced his engagement to the former Miss Arkansas USA in August. In October they revealed they were also expecting a baby.

The other half of Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, is also planning to tie the knot as well. He asked girlfriend Abby Law to marry him back in November.

