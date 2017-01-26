Dan + Shay 2.0: Even with Engagements and Families, They’re Still Obsessed

ABC/Fred Lee

In the midst of babies and engagements, Dan + Shay are squeezing in a little work.

The duo has added two dozen dates to their schedule this spring, as they continue their Obsessed Tour into 2017. Newcomers Bailey Bryan and Jackie Lee will open the trek, which starts February 9 in Rosemont, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Shay Mooney booked the most important gig of all, welcoming his son Asher James into the world. Shay’s been engaged to Asher’s mom, Hannah Billingsley, since last summer. Later in the year, Dan Smyers asked girlfriend Abby Law for her hand in marriage as well.

Last week, Dan + Shay dropped the dramatic new video for their current single, “How Not To.”

