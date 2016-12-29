Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals the Gender and Name of His Forthcoming Child

ABC/Image Group LA

Sometime in 2017, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney will become the proud father of a little boy.

Earlier this week via Instagram, Shay revealed that he and fiancee Hannah Billingsley plan to name their firstborn Asher James, and also posted a glamorous photo of the former Miss Arkansas showing off her baby bump.

While we don’t know exactly when little Asher is due, Shay and Hannah announced their engagement in August, with news of their blessed arrival coming in October. Last month, Shay’s musical partner Dan Smyers revealed his engagement to girlfriend Abby Law as well.

Dan + Shay’s latest single, “How Not To,” is currently climbing the chart.

