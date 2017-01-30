Daredevil Tucker Beathard Books National TV Debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Posted on January 30, 2017 by Admin

BMLG

Tucker Beathard is set to make his national TV debut Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

He’ll do his new single, “Momma and Jesus,” which is the follow-up to his breakthrough top-five debut, “Rock On.”

You can catch his performance Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

In the meantime, you can check out Tucker’s daredevil nature in the new “Momma and Jesus” video, as he and his buddies play paintball in women’s lingerie, ride naked on a pedal tavern, and attempt a dangerous stunt on a motorbike.   

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

This entry was posted in Country Music News. Bookmark the permalink.