Darius Rucker and Brett Young headed for the College Football Playoffs

Darius Rucker and Brett Young will warm up the crowd in Atlanta next year before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Brett and Darius will take the stage on Monday, January 8 as part of AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! In Centennial Olympic Park. Gates open at Noon ET for the free show in downtown Atlanta.

“Heck yeah! Can’t wait to hang with fellow College Football fans…” Darius tweeted after the announcement. The “If I Told You” hitmaker is a die-hard fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Pop stars Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha will all play the concert series as well in the days leading up to the big game.

You can tune in to watch the 2018 CFP National Championship Monday, January 8 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

