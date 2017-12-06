Darius Rucker concert special to air on December 8

ABC/Image Group LA

Darius Rucker will be the subject of a one-hour concert special with AT&T Audience Network. The special, which was filmed from the Apollo Theater in New York City, airs on Dec. 8.

“If you were to tell me when I started this that I’d have eight out of my ten singles go to number-one, I would have told you you were crazy,” Darius says in a trailer for the concert. “Here we are with the success. I just want to keep going.”

You can tune into AT&T Audience Network via DIRECTV channel 239 and U-VERSE channel 1114 at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 8 for the concert. Darius is the latest country act to take part in Audience Network’s series, which aims to give fans an intimate behind-the-scenes view from their perspective as they collaborate with each musician to create a unique show.

