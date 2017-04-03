Darius Rucker invites people to the party with new Backstage Southern Whiskey

ABC/Image Group LA

Country rocker Darius Rucker has added a second product to his liquor line. Backstage Southern Whiskey joins Forbidden, his already successful brand of bourbon.

Out on the road, Darius is known for rounding up his tour mates, band and any special guests backstage to raise a glass of whiskey and toast to good luck for a great show. So his foray into celebratory beverages is only natural.

“The toast is a vital part of our nightly routine,” Darius said in a statement. “It’s really about celebrating the opportunity to make music together. And Backstage Southern Whiskey is now a part of that important ritual that we can share with fans.”

Darius has a personal affinity for quality whiskey, which led him to partner with Charleston-based distillers 843 to develop the brand. Described as a smooth, 84.3-proof craft blend, Backstage Southern Whiskey began distribution in his home state of South Carolina last week. Availability in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee will soon follow.

After a busy ACM Awards weekend, Darius returns to the stage later this week for the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

