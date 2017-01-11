Darius Rucker Teams Up with Robert Randolph for “Love Do What It Do”

ABC/Image Group LA

Darius Rucker just broke into country’s top 30 with the lead single from his upcoming new album, the tune titled “If I Told You” — and that’s not the only place you can hear the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman these days.

Darius guests on Robert Randolph & the Family Band’s new album, Got Soul. The South Carolina native joins the pedal steel virtuoso on the track titled “Love Do What It Do.”

Randolph’s record will be out February 17. So far, we don’t know the release date for Darius’s fifth studio album for Capitol Nashville.

