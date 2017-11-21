Deacon Claybourne lays down his guitar: CMT cancels “Nashville”

CMT

It’s the end of the road for Deacon Claybourne, Juliette Barnes and the Nashville gang: the upcoming sixth season of the CMT drama will be its last.

A promo for the premiere on the show’s Twitter account serves as the only confirmation from CMT so far: “Let’s find the way back home. Come and find me. #NashvilleCMT: The Final Season. New episodes start Thursday, January 4 on @CMT,” the post reads.

Executive producer Marshall Herskovitz issued a statement about the show’s cancellation: “All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters. And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville premiered on ABC in the fall of 2012 and ran for four seasons before being cancelled in May of 2016. Shortly after, CMT picked up the show that follows the up-and-downs of both major stars and up-and-comers in Tennessee’s “it” city.

CMT made a major change midway through the show’s fifth season, killing off its central character, Rayna Jaymes, who was played by Connie Britton.

Nashville‘s sixteen-episode final run is set to start the first Thursday in January on CMT.

