Deck the halls with Darius and Disney this holiday season

ABC/Image Group LA

This year, you can deck the halls with Darius Rucker and Disney.

The South Carolina native will help kick off the Christmas season on Thursday, November 30, as he performs “Winter Wonderland” on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The two-hour special starts at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Then on Christmas morning, Darius will do another song from his 2014 Home for the Holidays album on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration. Tune in at 10 a.m. ET on ABC to catch his performance.

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey will host both specials, along with Jesse Palmer. Ciara, Fifth Harmony, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jason DeRulo, Lea Michele and more will deliver some of your yuletide favorites on both shows as well.

