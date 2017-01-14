Dierks Bentley and Wife Cassidy Go “Black” in Steamy New Video

ABC/Image Group LA

Dierks Bentley’s wife Cassidy is the inspiration behind his new single, so who better to star in the sexy new video for “Black”?

The epic four-day shoot didn’t take place in a studio in New York, L.A. or Nashville. It was shot in remote parts of Iceland!

“We were on a lot of the same locations that Game of Thrones and the Star Wars films have shot, and it’s just crazy what those people go through every day,” Dierks says.

Together with his wife, the Grammy nominee created what is perhaps the steamiest country music video since Joe Don Rooney bared his behind for “I Melt.”

“I had the idea of putting my wife in the video, which is totally taking her out of her comfort zone,” Dierks reveals, “but I just couldn’t imagine doing a video for this song without her in it and she reluctantly agreed… but then totally nailed it!”

You can watch the new “Black” video at Time.com.

