Dierks Bentley does a “Mountain” of work to promote his new album

Capitol Nashville

Dierks Bentley has a mountain of work to get through before his album The Mountain comes out on Friday.

He’ll follow Wednesday night’s CMT Awards performance of “Burning Man” with Brothers Osborne with a special album release show Thursday night at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

On Sunday, he plays the final show of CMA Fest 2018 at Music City’s Nissan Auditorium, before heading to New York City for NBC’s Today show concert series Tuesday morning. Next Wednesday, he’s set to guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...