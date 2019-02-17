Dierks Bentley goes back to “The Mountain” for the second Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival will return to Buena Vista, Colorado this Labor Day Weekend for the second year in a row.

Fans who attended the gathering’s first year will get first crack at tickets through the Alumni Pre-Sale. Even if you didn’t get to go in 2018, you can access this year’s pre-sale by signing up for the event’s newsletter at SevenPeaksFestival.com.

Expect more details about the 2019 incarnation of Dierks’ Rocky Mountain music festival in the coming weeks.

The Arizona native’s vision for the Labor Day gathering was inspired by recording his most recent album, The Mountain, in Telluride, Colorado.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.