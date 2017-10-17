Dierks Bentley rocks the block in Austin, Texas Tuesday on “Good Morning America”

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

It’s never too early for a party, and Dierks Bentley aims to prove it Tuesday morning on Good Morning America!

The Arizona native starts the day by playing a show for the winner of GMA’s Summer Block Party contest, live from Austin, Texas. Dierks will kick things off starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday on ABC.

It’s an exciting week for the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee. On Friday, the film Only the Brave opens; it features the first song Dierks has ever written for a motion picture: the emotional track “Hold the Light.”

