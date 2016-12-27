Dierks Bentley Set to Get the Party Started Before the College Football Playoff National Championship

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

Dierks Bentley may be busy getting ready for his What the Hell World Tour in 2017, but he’s making time for at least one high-profile appearance along the way.

The “Black” hitmaker will headline the Championship Tailgate on Monday, January 9 before the College Football Playoff National Championship in Tampa, Florida. The pre-game event will start at 12 p.m. ET in the space adjacent to Raymond James Stadium.

Pop band The Shadowboxers, who were discovered by Justin Timberlake, will open the show.

Dierks kicks off his 2017 trek January 19 in Dayton, Ohio with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

