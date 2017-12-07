Dierks Bentley to receive CRS Artist Humanitarian Award

ABC/Image Group LA

Dierks Bentley will be honored with the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award on Feb. 5 in Nashville. Country Radio Broadcasters Inc., which is responsible for the annual Country Radio Seminar, announced Dierks as a recipient thanks to his dedication to giving back through numerous charitable initiatives and events.

The “Black” singer has raised over $4 million for charities through his Miles & Music for Kids motorcycle ride and concert. Additionally, he partnered with radio for the Country Cares Concert in Arizona, raising more than half a million dollars for the families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighters.

More recently, Dierks shined a light on Nashville non-profit organization Safe Haven Family Shelter as his music video for “Riser” showcased the true struggles of a formerly homeless mother.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 to honor country artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career. Dierks will be honored during the 2018 CRS kickoff on Feb. 5. The three-day seminar is held between Feb. 5 – Feb. 7 at the Omni Nashville.

