Dierks Bentley will be up early Tuesday to reveal GMA’s summer plans

Tuesday morning, you can set your alarm to get up with Dierks Bentley.

Dierks will stop by ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday to reveal the lineup for this year’s GMA Summer Concert Series. Speaking of summer concerts, Dierks is currently out on his What the Hell tour with Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell.

In addition to touring, raising a family and running his Whiskey Row bars and restaurants, Dierks also has a new gig. Nashville’s Metro Council recently confirmed the Arizona native as the newest member of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority at its first meeting in May.

Dierks latest hit, “Black,” is currently in country’s top five.

