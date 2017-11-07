Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere on a Beach” is ASCAP Song of the Year, as Old Dominion ponders a CMA award win

ABC/Image Group LA

Dierks Bentley delivered his hit “Somewhere on a Beach” Monday night at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, shortly before the #1 took home the honor as ASCAP Song of the Year at the organization’s 55th Annual Country Music Awards.

Jason Aldean’s “Lights Come On,” Florida Georgia Line’s “May We All” and Brett Eldredge’s “Wanna Be That Song” also were in the running, as was Old Dominion’s “Snapback.”

Even though OD didn’t clinch the ASCAP award this year, there’s still plenty for them to look forward to this week. They’re up for both New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year at Wednesday night’s 51st Annual CMA Awards on ABC.

“Oh my gosh! It’s kinda scary to think about,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey said Monday night before OD’s performance at the Ryman. “But it would definitely be a moment that would feel like it would kinda solidify our place here, you know. I think we’re always a little bit ready for it to end,” he laughs. “You know, we want to keep going, so everything we can do to kinda make sure we can keep doing this, because we absolutely love this. And I think that would really go a long way.”

ASCAP also gave Kelsea Ballerini its Vanguard honor on Monday night, for her contributions toward shaping the future of American music. Eighties and nineties hitmaker Rodney Crowell got the ASCAP Founders Award.

