Dig Your Roots, Part 2: Dustin Lynch Says Get Ready for a “Next-Level Cool” “Game-Changer”

ABC/Image Group LA

This evening in Tallahassee, Florida, Dustin Lynch kicks off the 2017 leg of the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line. This may be his first time on the stage as part of the show, but he’s already checked it out as a fan.

“I got to have a day off, randomly, when they were passing through Reno and got to see the show,” he recalls. “It is next-level cool!”

It’s so cool, in fact, that the “Seein’ Red” hitmaker has upped his own game.

“We’re designing a whole new show, a whole new set, all new production for that tour. It’s gonna be a game-changer for us, I know it is!” Dustin says confidently.

Chris Lane also will be warming up the audiences for FGL. Before the weekend is over, Dustin and the gang will pass through Orlando and Pembroke Pines, Florida as well.

