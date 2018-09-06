Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire remember leading man Burt Reynolds: “Rest in peace, my little buddy”

John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Two of country’s leading ladies are remembering one of their favorite leading men: Burt Reynolds, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Dolly Parton famously starred as Miss Mona — the proprietress of a house of ill repute — in her second film, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Burt played her love interest, Sheriff Ed Earl.

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men,” she shared on social media. “I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor.”

“You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy,” she added, and then finished by referencing her signature song, which was featured in the film: “I will always love you, Dolly.”

Reba McEntire also starred opposite Burt in the 1993 made-for-TV movie, The Man from Left Field.

“My good friend has started a new journey,” she reacted on Twitter. “Rest in peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”

Burt was also good friends with the late Tammy Wynette; the two were romantically linked for a time.

