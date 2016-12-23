Dolly Parton’s My People Fund Helps Close to 900 Victims of the East Tennessee Wildfires

The Dollywood Foundation/Webster Public Relations

If you made a donation during Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountains Rise telethon last week, you’ll be glad to know your money is already going to those who need it.

The Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund is giving $1,000 a month for six months to anyone who lost their primary residence as the raging wildfires swept through Sevier County in late November. During the initial four days of distributing cash to those affected, the fund was able to help 884 families.

“It’s a blessing during this holiday season that we are able to help as many families as we have so far,” Dolly says. “We know there are more families out there who need our help and we encourage them to be in contact with us before our January distribution.”

If you were affected by the disaster, you can fill out a pre-application at DollywoodFoundation.org. January’s payments will be passed out on the 26th and 27th.

So far, Dolly’s fundraising efforts have brought in $9.3 million, with donations continuing to come in.

