Don’t rock the jukebox: America wants Chris Stapleton

Most people recognize the day after Thanksgiving as the shopping bonanza known as Black Friday, but did you know the Wednesday before Turkey Day is National Jukebox Day?

For the first time, the maker of the modern-day jukebox, TouchTunes, made the new holiday a reality in 2016. To celebrate this year, they’ve tallied the top-10 jukebox songs of 2017 so far.

It turns out country is king when America pays money to play a tune. Country titles make up more than half of the list, with both Garth Brooks’ classic “Friends in Low Places” making the ranking, as well as lesser-known favorites like Steve Earl’s “Copperhead Road.” Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban are also in the top-ten, with Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” coming out on top.

This year, TouchTunes has partnered with Waffle House to give away prizes for National Jukebox Day, with the big one being a sweepstakes to win a $2,500 shopping spree. You can find out more at JukeboxDay.com.

Here’s the complete list of the most-played jukebox songs of 2017 so far:

1. “Tennessee Whiskey” — Chris Stapleton

2. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

3. “Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

4. “Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

5. “Copperhead Road” — Steve Earle

6. “Friends in Low Places” — Garth Brooks

7. “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

8. “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

9. “Fat Bottomed Girls” — Queen

10. “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

