Dustin Lynch taking new single, “Small Town Boy,” to the big time with late-night debut

Broken Bow Records

It’s been right at four years since Dustin Lynch made his official debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live with his song, “She Cranks My Tractor.”

Tomorrow night, April 4, Dustin will return to the late-night show to debut his new single, “Small Town Boy.”

April 11, Dustin returns to Nashville to perform for a much smaller audience, but one with a unique theme. Famed Music City venue Exit/In will host ‘90’s Night: One of The Greatest Decades of Country Music. In addition to Dustin, artists scheduled to perform include Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell and Michael Ray.

