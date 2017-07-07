Dylan Scott gives his breakthrough album the “Deluxe” treatment

Curb Records

Nearly a year after the release of his debut album, Dylan Scott is offering his fans a deluxe edition of the record that put him on the map.

A lot has changed for the Louisiana native in the past twelve months. Right now, he’s enjoying his first top-five hit with “My Girl,” and the woman who he wrote the gold single about is now his wife. As if that weren’t enough, the couple is also expecting their first child.

The reissue adds three new songs to the thirteen tracks on the original album: “Can’t Take Her Anywhere,” the Lee Brice co-write “Sleeping Beauty,” and “Hooked.” You can check out Dylan’s Charlotte, North Carolina performance of “Hooked” on YouTube.

Dylan Scott Deluxe is available for pre-order now, in advance of its August 4 release.

