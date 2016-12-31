Elvis and Johnny Cash Come to CMT as “Sun Records” Premieres in February

You can check out the first taste of the new CMT series Sun Records in a new teaser that’s now posted on YouTube.

The show is based on the Tony-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet, which chronicles the night Elvis PresleyJohnny CashJerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins met in a Memphis studio. One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray stars as Sun Records founder Sam Phillips.

Set to follow the fifth season of NashvilleSun Records will round out CMT’s new scripted Thursday night lineup. It premieres February 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

