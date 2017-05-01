Eric Church adds more dates to a “Record Year”

ABC/Image Group LA

Eric Church is adding eight new dates to his schedule this fall, after he wraps his Holdin’ My Own Tour May 26-27 in Nashville.

For the new shows, Eric will abandon the format he’s adopted for his most recent trek, straying from his nightly ritual of playing 3-hours with no opening act and only one intermission. Brothers Osborne and singer/songwriter Ashley McBryde will open his September 15 and 16 concerts in Alabama, with more special guests to be revealed soon.

Here are Eric Church’s 8 new dates in 2017, with the first tickets going on sale May 12:

9/2, 3 — Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

9/7 — Austin, TX, Austin 360 Amphitheater

9/8 — Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/15 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

9/16 — Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

9/21, 22 — Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

