Even more “Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music”: Darius Rucker leads “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles”

Darius Rucker will host a special Opry Salute to Ray Charles next month, as the Grand Ole Opry kicks off a week-long celebration of its 93rd birthday.

Chris Young, Brett Eldredge, Cam, Travis Tritt, R&B legends Boyz II Men and others will join Darius for a show filled with collaborations and special performances on Monday, October 8. The evening will be captured to air as a PBS special in November.

“When you think of musical legends, you think of Ray Charles,” Darius says. “To host this great event celebrating his legacy at the Opry makes it even more special.”

“Being asked to join the Opry six years ago was one of the greatest highlights of my career,” Darius adds, “and it’s an honor any time I get to step onto that stage, especially for a night like this.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning, with more info at Opry.com.

Ray Charles was already an established R&B star when he began to cross both musical and social barriers in 1962, recording multiple volumes of country material starting with Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. He both appeared on the Opry stage and scored major hits with country classics like “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “You Don’t Know Me,” and “You Are My Sunshine.”

