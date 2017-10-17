“Every Little Thing” you need to know about Carly Pearce is out there now

Big Machine

Carly Pearce was once a teen from Kentucky who convinced her parents to let her quit school so she could chase her musical dreams and sing at Dollywood. Now, she’s a newcomer with a major-label deal, a top-ten hit, and a debut album that arrives on Friday.

“I really can’t believe it,” Carly admits. “Like, I can’t believe that I have an album out and that I made this dream that I had as a little girl to be a female that had the opportunity to maybe be somebody in country music and make a mark…just that that opportunity has kind of started to bud a little bit. So I’m just really thankful.”

Carly’s first album takes its name from her breakthrough hit, “Every Little Thing.” Though the song is based on a relationship that ended badly, the title turned out to be the perfect name for her first recording.

“I feel like this album is going to give you an inside look into every little thing about me,” she explains. “What I loved growing up, the stories, the heartbreak, what makes me laugh, musical instruments that I love, the way that I sing. I just think that you’re going to hear and get to know me in such a deep way.”

Saturday night, Carly steps into her opening spot on label mate Brett Young’s Caliville Tour. On Monday, you can see her on the 10 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today show.

