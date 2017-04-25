Fans’ reaction to Hillary Scott’s LaBellum fashions? We “Need You Now”

Bryan Kasm/HSN

During the recent two-day launch of her new LaBellum line of fashions on HSN, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott sure left ‘em wanting more.

Eight of the items in Hillary’s collection instantly sold out, including a lace-up blouse and a faux-suede vest.

Though she’s surely used to success in the musical arena by now, the “You Look Good” hitmaker says her good fortune in fashion has left her stunned.

“I could not have asked for a warmer welcome to the whole experience…” Hillary says. “I was so excited that we sold out one piece, but to keep hearing that piece after piece was sold out just completely blew me away!”

You can peruse what’s left of the initial run of LaBellum at HSN.com now, but there’s also more on the way. Hillary will debut a new collection in July.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...