Florida Georgia Line dominates the country categories at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Image Courtesy Billboard

Florida Georgia Line is the most-nominated country act at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, picking up a total of six nods for Top Duo/Group, Top Country Artist, Top Country Album and Top Country Collaboration. Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley are nominated twice for Top Country Song, for both “H.O.L.Y.” and “May We All” with Tim McGraw.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott continues to make an impressive showing with her faith-based album with her family, picking up nominations for Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album for Love Remains, and Top Christian Song for “Thy Will.”

Luke Bryan also vies for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award alongside acts from other genres like The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd. Online voting for the fan-based award starts May 1.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, May 21 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominees in the country categories:

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean — They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line — Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton — If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton — Traveller

Keith Urban — Ripcord

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney featuring P!NK — “Setting the World on Fire”

Florida Georgia Line — “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw — “May We All”

Little Big Town — “Better Man”

Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King — “Different for Girls”

Kenny Chesney featuring P!NK — “Setting the World on Fire”

Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens — “Kill a Word”

Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw — “May We All”

Chris Young featuring Vince Gill — “Sober Saturday Night”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...