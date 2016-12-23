For Brett Eldredge, Christmas Stays the Same — And He Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Atlantic/Warner Nashville

For Brett Eldredge, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is more than just one of the tracks on his new holiday album, Glow. The man who has the number-one country song in the nation right now with “Wanna Be That Song” is looking forward to heading to his hometown of Paris, Illinois, to pick up some of his favorite yuletide traditions.

“My whole entire life we’ve gone back to the same church that I grew up in, every single year, singing the same songs, the same carols,” he reminisces. “You know, songs that are on my album. That’s where I found my love for Christmas and for the music and Christmas Eve with ‘Silent Night.’”

Even now, Brett admits he has a hard time holding his mischievous side at bay.

“Everybody held their candles, and I would always see how close I could get my hand to the fire on the candle at church. And my mom would yell at me and I still do that, I’m not gonna lie!” he laughs.

Just like most folks, Brett says its being with the ones he loves that he looks forward to the most.

“We all get together. I have, like, 1,000 cousins now and we load up my aunt’s house and eat the best cooking and drink the best drinks and just enjoy being around each other,” he offers thoughtfully. “It’s the perfect way to end the year. That’s probably my favorite tradition.”

As you’re enjoying your own holiday celebration, you can relive Brett’s performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Saturday night on CMA Country Christmas. The annual special re-airs at 9 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve on ABC.

