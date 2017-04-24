Four more reasons to say Welcome Home to Zac Brown Band

ABC/Image Group LA

Zac Brown Band is adding four new dates to their Welcome Home Tour.

The Georgia-based band announced the new shows on social media, with tickets for the August and September concerts in Canada, Arkansas, and Texas going on sale this Friday.

ZBB will kick off their Welcome Home trek May 12 near Atlanta, on the same day their album of the same name comes out. Its first single, “My Old Man,” has already hit the top-20.

Here are the new additions to Zac Brown Band’s summer tour:

8/18 — Vancouver, BC

9/14 — Rogers, AR

9/16 — Houston, TX

9/17 — Austin, TX

