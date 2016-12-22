Frankie Ballard Sells Out Two Hometown Concerts in Honor of His Friend

ABC/Image Group LA

Over the past eight years, it’s become a Christmas tradition for Frankie Ballard to go back to his Michigan hometown to do a benefit show for the charity of his choice. Since the annual fundraiser typically sells out, Frankie figured he’d up the ante and do two shows, and this year he picked a cause that’s particularly close to his heart: the FTL Sarcoma Fund.

FTL stand for “For the Linds,” and was named in honor of Lindsay Walleman, a member of Frankie’s promo team at Warner Nashville who lost her battle with sarcoma in 2013, when she was only 28.

As usual, Frankie’s home folks turned out to support him, selling out both nights this past weekend at Kalamazoo’s State Theater. In all, he was able to raise more than $40,000 for the sarcoma charity.

In addition to his hits, Frankie treated the audience to tunes from his latest album, El Rio, which was just released on vinyl this past Friday.

