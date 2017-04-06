“From A Room”: Chris Stapleton to release two albums this year from legendary RCA Studio A

Mercury Records Nashville

Chris Stapleton’s follow-up to Traveller will be called From A Room: Volume 1, and will be out May 5, exactly two years since his breakthrough album was released.

The record’s title references legendary RCA Studio A, where it was recorded. What’s more, a second volume from the sessions this winter will be released later this year.

The collection features eight new songs co-written by Stapleton, many of which avid fans may recognize. Chris debuted the set’s opening track, “Broken Halos,” on Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountains Rise telethon last December. The second cut is the album’s only non-original song, a cover of Willie Nelson’s hit, “The Last Thing I Needed, the First Thing This Morning.”

Chris unveiled “Second One to Know” on this Sunday’s ACM Awards, while the project’s first single, “Either Way,” dates back even farther. It was originally on Lee Ann Womack’s Grammy-nominated 2008 album, Call Me Crazy, on which Chris himself provided background vocals.

Here’s the complete track listing for From A Room: Volume 1, which is available for pre-order now:

“Broken Halos”

“Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning”

“Second One to Know”

“Up to No Good Livin’”

“Either Way”

“I Was Wrong”

“Without Your Love”

“Them Stems”

“Death Row”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

Like this: Like Loading...