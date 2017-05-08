From Gene Simmons to Bradley Cooper, everybody loves Chris Stapleton

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Admin
Mercury Nashville

Following his breakthrough performance with Justin Timberlake at 2015’s CMA Awards, it’s not surprising that many Hollywood A-listers are now fans of Chris Stapleton. The Traveller hitmaker modestly reveals just some of the stars who’ve told him they like his music.

Gene Simmons showed up at a show one time!” Chris tells Entertainment Weekly, referring to the KISS bass player. “It was the oddest thing. He was side-stage at a festival in New York, I think. I was like, ‘Hey, Gene Simmons, what’s up?’” he laughs.

Bradley Cooper came to a show,” he adds, referring to the Oscar-nominated actor. “I hope I don’t sound like I’m name-dropping.”

Chris’s sophomore solo album, From A Room:  Volume 1, was released last Friday. He continues his All-American Road Show tour this Thursday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

