From “Still Not Dead” to #1: Willie Nelson’s still got it

Sony/Legacy Recordings

Willie Nelson makes light of social media rumors of his demise in the new song “Still Not Dead,” and he’s proved it once again by debuting at #1 on Billboard’s country albums chart.

The Red-Headed Stranger sold 36,000 copies of God’s Problem Child, enough to also debut at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 tally. The project was released on April 28, one day before Willie’s 84th birthday.

Django and Jimmie, Willie’s collaboration with the late Merle Haggard, also bowed at #1 on the country albums chart in June of 2015.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...