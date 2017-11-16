From the CMA Awards to the Grammys, Carrie Underwood lands another major hosting gig

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood has certainly proven herself by co-hosting the CMA Awards ten times with Brad Paisley, and now she’s gotten a call from the Grammys.

The American Idol winner will team up with John Legend to host a new two-hour retrospective marking six decades of the biggest honor in all of music.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are also set to appear on the special, alongside legends like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Sting, as well as current pop stars like Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys and Pink.

Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special premieres Friday, November 24 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

