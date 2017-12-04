From “Whiskey” to “Wine”: Carly Pearce releases new single

ABC/Image Group LA

Hot on the heels of her first number-one hit with “Every Little Thing,” newcomer Carly Pearce has released her new single, “Hide the Wine.” Unlike “Every Little Thing,” “Hide the Wine” showcases the singer’s sassy side.

On the track, Carly sings about getting rid of anything that might make her lower her defenses when her ex comes back into town and shows up at her door. Among those things: wine — “the Two-Buck Chuck and the high-dollar good stuff too” — and “every one of them records that turn me on.”

“Turn up the lights and kill the mood/Because baby, I just don’t trust myself with you,” sings Carly.

“Everyone knows how much I love red wine, and I fell in love with this song the first time I heard it,” Carly says in a statement.

“’Hide The Wine’ brings me back to my bluegrass roots with its swampy, funky vibe and a little bit of attitude, so I think it’s great for people to hear from me after the sadness of ‘Every Little Thing’ and ‘If My Name Was Whiskey.’”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...