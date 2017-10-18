Garth, Alan Jackson & many more lead star-studded list of 51st CMA Awards performers

CMA

A who’s-who of nominees and one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame make up the initial list of performers at the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

So far, Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are all set to take the stage next month at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Jackson officially takes his place in the Hall of Fame during the annual Medallion Ceremony in downtown Nashville this weekend.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the show for their tenth time together. You can take in all the action live from Music City starting at 8 p.m. ET on November 8.

