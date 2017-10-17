Garth Brooks recommends you take “This Ride” with Jerrod Niemann

Curb

As Jerrod Niemann prepares to release his new single “I Got This,” from his latest album This Ride, he’s getting a pretty impressive shout-out from five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks.   

“This is one of the greatest talents I’ve ever got to run into, just a humble kid from Kansas,” Garth said recently on Facebook Live, while holding Jerrod’s album. “I would write with this guy every day. I think his well is infinite and I think he’s a great writer, great kid, great singer.”

Jerrod co-wrote both Garth’s #1 “Good Ride Cowboy” and the cut “That Girl Is a Cowboy.” He quickly responded back to Garth’s praise, saying he’d be “ready to write any day… or night.”

