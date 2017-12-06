Garth Brooks releases additional tickets to Nashville shows

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks is set to kick off the final dates of the North American leg of his World Tour in Nashville this week. If you’re hoping to get tickets to the sold-out performances, you’re in luck: tickets have been made available for the first five shows in Music City.

Beginning at noon CST today (Dec. 6), tickets will be released for Garth’s shows at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. You can purchase yours via Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 866-448-7849.

The six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s tour stop at Bridgestone Arena marks the first time Garth has played the venue in seven years. In 2010, he performed at the Bridgestone as part of several benefit shows to aid in recovery efforts after the devastating flood in Nashville earlier that year.

