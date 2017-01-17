Garth Brooks Says He “Left It Up to Karma” to Decide Whether to Sing at the Trump Inauguration

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Garth Brooks confirms that his longtime friend and inaugural organizer Steve Wynn approached him about singing at President-elect Donald Trump’s ceremonies later this week, but ultimately, he “left it up to karma,” to decide what to do.

In the end, the addition of three new concerts on his Cincinnati, Ohio run meant he wouldn’t be able to play the festivities in Washington, D.C. anyway.

“I’m going to tell you, with this whole presidential thing, we’ve got one going out, pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation,” Garth said during his weekly Monday evening Inside Studio G Facebook chats. “Let’s stay together. Love, unity, that’s what it’s all about.”

Since it was MLK Day, Garth went on to invoke the spirit of the slain civil rights leader.

“In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable thing that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way. Again, can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well.”

