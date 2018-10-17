Garth Brooks to star in new TV special “Garth: Live at Notre Dame!”

Mark Tucker

Garth Brooks will star in a new CBS primetime TV special on Sunday, December 2.

Called Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, the special will document the superstar’s October 20 concert at Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. It’s the first live concert ever held at the stadium.

“After the [stadium’s] sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” said Garth in a statement. “Then, CBS calls and in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

A CBS executive added in a statement, “Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember.”

The special will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Stay tuned for more announcements coming from Garth later today.

