George Strait and Brad Paisley Team Up to Honor Olympian Scott Hamilton

ABC/Image Group LA

Both George Strait and Brad Paisley will tune up their guitars for the 9th Annual Nashville Honors Gala February 27, held at the Omni in Music City.

Sponsored by the T.J. Martell Foundation, the event raises money for research to cure leukemia, cancer and AIDS. So far, it’s contributed more than $4 million to the cause since its beginning in 2009.

Olympic skater Scott Hamilton is just one of this year’s honorees, with more musical talent to be announced as the date approaches.

